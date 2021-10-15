« Back to The Red Zone Quick Hits
October 14, 2021

US Vacations, TV Dreams and Unforgettable Games

US Vacations, TV Dreams and Unforgettable Games are this week’s Quick Hits with Jeske Maples and Nic Rummell.

Asked where in the United States they’d like to visit and hadn’t been, both players opted to look out west. Rummell said he’s go to the Grand Canyon, while Maples went with Yosemite National Park.

The second question was which TV game or reality show they thought they would be best at. Both had sentimental answers connected to shared experiences with family. Rummell said he and his family often watch Family Feud when he’s at home and he’s confident that, if given the opportunities, they would do pretty well. Maples said that growing up he often watched Jeopardy with his grandma, and thus it would mean a lot to him to have the opportunity to go on the show.

Finally this week, was what is the most exciting sporting event each had been to? Rummell said he was sitting in the outfield bleachers at Wrigley Field this past summer at one of the final games that Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo were all still members of the Cubs when Baez hit a walk-off home run off the Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett which landed only a couple rows in front of him and his girlfriend.

Maples said it was hard to split between two: the 2006 National League Championship Series where he was rooting on the St. Louis Cardinals who advanced to the World Series, and a game between Illinois and Ohio State where the Illini upset the Buckeyes.

