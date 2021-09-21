North Central Tennis, Soccer, Wrestling Rundown

North Central tennis, soccer and wrestling seasons are underway and their early season success highlight the first Cardinal Rundown.

Cardinal Rundown is a weekly Red Zone feature highlighting recent results, accomplishments and events around North Central Cardinal athletics.

Tennis

The women’s tennis team traveled rival Wheaton College on Tuesday September 14th. winning 8 out of 9 matches. Their first big test of the season is approaching on September 24th, at Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals held in Kalamazoo Michigan.

On the men’s side of the court, the Cardinals dominated at the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament. Ramon Vlarroig Martinez won all three of his matches to take the singles top flight title, while he paired with Javier Suarez to win the top doubles flight as well.

Second singles player Guillermo Gonzalez also won all three of his matches to win that flight, while third singles Mat Sengphommachanh won two out of his three contests.

Soccer

Men’s and women’s soccer were both in action on Wednesday night. The men won their sixth straight game to start the year with a 3-0 victory on the road at Lake Forest College. Dane Richardson scored twice and Aidan Westerberg added a tally as well while goalkeeper Sid Marquardt made three saves.

Women’s soccer continued a difficult non-conference slate with a road match at #20 Loras College, falling to the Duhawks 1-0.

Wrestling

Senior Yelena Makoyed earned a spot on Team USA by finishing third in her weight class at the 2021 World Team Trials, while Amanda Martinez just missed out by finishing fourth in her class. Both wrestlers were named All Americans this past year and aspire to compete for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Los Angeles. You can learn more about their stories on the next edition of Cardinal Corner, which will also air as part of The Red Zone beginning Thursday evening.