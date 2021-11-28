North Central Football vs UW La Crosse 11.27.21

North Central Football advanced to the third round of the NCAA Division III Football Championship with a 34-20 home win over UW La Crosse.

Finally playoff time for North Central football after last week’s cancellation. They welcomed the #11 ranked University of Wisconsin La Crosse Eagles to Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium looking to avoid any second-round slip-ups.

First Quarter

Facing 4th and 14 on their opening drive, freshman quarterback Luke Lehen finds sophomore DeAngelo Hardy who’s able to hang on despite a big hit.

On the very next play the Cardinals were on the board. Junior Ethan Greenfield takes it in from 7 yards out after fighting his way through a couple of arm tackles. A missed extra point left it at 6-0 North Central.

Next Cardinals drive and it’s their other star running back, Terrence Hill who is off and running! He scampers 58-yards for the touchdown, the biggest run of the day in a spectacular as usual Cardinals rushing performance.

La Crosse facing a 4th and Inches on their next drive, but Joey Stutzman is stuffed at the line by Cameron Martin with the entire NCC defensive front behind him as the Cardinals capped off an excellent first quarter.

Second Quarter

North Central capitalized off the turnover on downs with another Lehnen pass to Hardy, this one for six and the sophomore’s tenth receiving TD of the season.

The Eagles finally were about to get points on the board but Nic Rummell makes the spectacular interception in the end zone to continue the shutout. Rummell reaching back to make the acrobatic grab.

Second Half

Third quarter now with La Crosse within a score and look at this run from Greenfield just overpowering the defense. First the truck and then the stiff-arm to pick up the first down.

Later in the drive, now early fourth quarter, and Lehnen goes deep for Andrew Kamienski who goes up and despite the hard fall hangs on to the ball. The Gagliardi Trophy semi-finalist adding another great catch to his impressive resume

Ethan Greenfield took it from there, another touchdown run for him to make it 27-13. Greenfield with 198 rushing yards in the game.

He’s a decent receiver too, and on third and long he slips out of the backfield and follows the trio of Sam Pryor, Jarod Thornton and Sharmore Clarke for a big gain and the first down.

And then Terrence Hill would seal the victory with his second of the day.

The Cardinals win and will be back at home next week to face Renssalaer Poyltechnic. The take down the UW-La Crosse Eagles 34-20