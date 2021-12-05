North Central Football vs RPI 12.4.21

North Central Football advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division 3 Football Championship with a 55-6 win over RPI.

Another week of playoff football at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium as North Central hosted Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division 3 Football Championship. A win for the Cardinals would be one step closer to defending their national title.

First Half

It was another strong start on the ground, as Ethan Greenfield capped off the Cardinals first drive with a rushing touchdown.

After a surprise onside kick it was Terrence Hill’s turn to get in the end zone, and North Central led 14-0 before the RPI offense even touched the ball.

The Engineers looking to end their first possession with points but Nic Rummell comes diving in to block the RPI field goal attempt.

On the next RPI drive, Tyler Rich comes in unblocked and levels Engineer QB George Marinopoulos for the sack. Rich now has 7-and-a-half sacks on the season.

Here’s Greenfield again, with his second rushing TD of the day and 23rd of the season to make it a 21-0 Cardinals lead.

RPI finally did get on the board, but there was an immediate North Central response: Luke Lehnen finds DeAngelo Hardy, who stays patient and followers his blockers for another score, his 11th of the year.

The Cardinals defense kept making plays, here with a coverage sack as Marinopoulos is swallowed by the Cardinals defensive line.

And then Jamauri Spivery looked shot out of a cannon on this sack! The RPI offensive line struggling to protect their quarterback all afternoon.

RPI faked a punt and couldn’t convert, and on the next play Lehen finds Blake Williams for another score to put the game well out of RPI’s reach.

Second Half

Tyler Rich almost got himself a big-man touchdown on this interception, but it’s still another huge play on defense by the Cardinals in a dominant performance.

Terrence Hill then followed up with another rushing TD, another week with multiple touchdowns for the junior number-two back.

Then the cherry on top: DeAngelo Roberson turns his team-leading fourth interception into 6 points.

The Engineers couldn’t do anything to solve the problems caused by the Cardinals, who are on to the semifinals against Mount Union with a 55-6 victory.