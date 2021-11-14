North Central Football vs North Park 11.13.21

North Central football defeated North Park 84-6 to complete and undefeated regular season and clinch the CCIW conference title.

Senior Day at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium: the North Central football team honoring its graduating members as well as having a moment of silence in honor of Martin Evan Lindberg, who passed away earlier this year.

The Cardinals squaring off against North Park, looking for a win that would seal their first outright CCIW title in five years.

Just like last week against WashU, the Cardinals set the tone with running back Ethan Greenfield, here gashing the Vikings defense for a 52 yard gain.

A few plays later he finished off the drive with this five-yard run to begin what would be a historic day for both him and the entire offense.

He made it two touchdowns in two drives, on his way to 186 rushing yards and setting an new North Central career record with 4,027 total yards

Next Cardinals drive, it was time to give Terrence Hill a turn. This 14-yard score made it 21-0, and was made possible by the great blocking of Sam Pryor and Michael Hasenstab.

After another Vikings punt, we got the craziest play of the day. DeAngelo hardy takes the handoff on the reverse…and after looking like he was going to lose yardage he somehow keeps breaking tackles and eventually winds his way to the end zone. A 17-yard run where he might have run 40 yards.

Speaking of Hardy, for the fourth week in a row he caught a touchdown pass from Luke Lehnen of over 40 yards, making it 35-nothing early in the second.

Not only did Greenfield set a personal record, the Cardinals set a new CCIW record for offense in a game with 726 total yards. This third Greenfield touchdown run another big chunk of it.

The Vikings only had one first down in the first half, so the Cardinals offense just kept going. Hill on this carry draggin the entire North Park Defense inside the five.

The Cardinals did occaisionally throw the ball, including this touchdown toss from Lehnen to Andrew Kamienski… his 10th receiving TD of the season.

Terrence Hill had three touchdowns of his own, the Cardinals pulled all their starters at half time after leading 63-0 at the break and they are CCIW solo champions and moving on to the playoffs….one step closer to defending their national title.