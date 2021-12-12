North Central Football vs Mount Union 12.11.21. The Cardinals advanced to the Stagg Bowl with a 26-13 over the powerhouse Purple Raiders.

The Division III football semifinals took the North Central Cardinals to Alliance, Ohio and Mount Union, the site of a famous shoot-out win in the 2019 championship run. The news the game would be on the road was a surprise, but Cardinals fans traveled well and both team were focused on getting to play one more game down the road in Canton next Friday for a national championship while battling a howling wind as well as each other.

First Half

After North Central began with a three-and-out, the Purple Raiders were on the board first with a touchdown pass from Braxton Plunk to Jaden Manly

The Cardinals put in some good work on the ground on their second drive. First with Ethan Greenfield spinning away from tacklers to pick up a first down, and then Luke Lehnen keeping on the read option and scrambling inside the Mount Union 25 yard line looking for a quick response to the Mount Union score.

And that’s just what North Central got, as Lehnen finds DeAngelo Hardy for the touchdown. A missed extra point got the Cardinals within one on Hardy’s team-leading 12th receiving TD of the year.

Hardy showed out on the next drive too, making this spectacular one-hand grab on third down to get the Cardinals out from the shadow of their own goalposts. With space to breath, Greenfield again found room to run as he powered into Raiders territory.

A couple plays later, Lehnen is under pressure but is able to find a wide open Matt Robinson who rumbles into the end zone with a dive over the pylon for good measure. It’s just his second touchdown of the year on just his ninth catch.



Mount Union looked to have a good drive going as Josh Petruccelli found some daylight, but the ball is knocked loose by Sam Taviani and the Cardinals recover for the turnover.

The ensuing drive was finished off by this Tanner Rains field goal, and impressive kick from 42 yards into the wind to end the first half.

Second Half

There was a steady dose of Ethan Greenfield throughout the game for North Central, with 31 carries for 190 yards. A big chunk here to get all the way down inside the 5. Luke Lehnen took it from there, keeping on the option to take it in for six. He was a little shaken up on the play but was able to continue, with the Cardinals now leading 23-7.

The defensive line had a huge second half, starting with this sack from Tyler Rich bursting through the inside gap off the edge. Then, with Mount Union facing 4th Down at midfield, Jamauri Spivery and Dan Gilroy both shot through the Raider line to take down Plunk and turn the ball over on downs.

That turnover would yield another Rains field goal, before Mount Union just kept themselves alive with another touchdown pass from Plunk to Manly.

But North Central would run out the clock, notably on this big run by Lehnen who accumulated 170 total yards on the day.

His final involvement was to take a knee on the game’s final play, and the Cardinals are headed back to the Stagg Bowl and back to Ohio on Friday one win away from repeating as national champions.

Plenty to celebrate for the Cardinals and their fans, as they take down Mount Union 26-13.