North Central Football vs Mary Hardin-Baylor

North Central Football fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the 2021 Stagg Bowl, falling just short of defending their 2019 National Championship

First Half

The entire season down to one game. The North Central Cardinals football team, in a quest to defend their 2019 national title, reached the final hurdle on Friday night in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium, hoping to etch their names in the history books once again and be enshrined as D-3 Football royalty, with the Crusaders of Mary Hardin-Baylor looking to return one of the division’s Purple Powers to prominence if they could capture the title. No shortage of support traveled from Illinois and Texas for both teams, who were eager to take the field under the lights at such a high profile venue for this most high profile of games

The Cardinals started the game on a high, as DeAngelo Hardy took the opening kickoff all the way for a touchdown. 93 yards on the return as Hardy ran through the entire Crusader coverage team, and the Cardinals hoped this would be an omen of what was to come.

After a field goal on their first drive, the Crusaders made it to the end zone on their second drive, with quarterback Kyle King finding Brandon Jordan for six to give Mary Hardin-Baylor their first lead.

It was more of the same on their next drive, as this time King finds K.J. Miller for the score to extend the lead in what was an eventful first quarter.

Looking to get some offensive momentum back, the Cardinals turned to Ethan Greenfield who had the strength to break several attempted tackles to rumble for a first down, somehow spinning out of a pile of bodies for his best run to that point.

Later in the drive, Luke Lehnen finds Andrew Kamienski to pick up another first down and it looked like North Central was on their way to a response.

But a few plays later, Lehen is stripped by Mikkah Hackett who recovers the fumble to set up the Crusaders with great field position.

However, the Cardinals took the ball right back, as Sam Taviani yanks it loose to send it flying into the arms of DeAngelo Roberson. Replay review eventually giving possession to North Central.

And they took advantage! Greenfield fights ahead just enough to get over the goal line for the touchdown, with a little final push from Jarod Thornton and Will Ebert to get the Cardinals back within 3

We weren’t done with fumbles in the second quarter just yet, as Jake Beesley takes King by surprise to knock the ball loose, and Cameron Martin recovered for North Central. A perfect hit by the fifth-year senior causing the turnover.

Lehnen back to work looks for Kamienski who makes a tremendous catch, with the acrobatics to keep his feet in bounds and help set the offense up for an eventual Tanner Rains field goal.

Second Half

If the second quarter was about fumbles, the third was about Alphonso Thomas. This first touchdown run showing tremendous strength and determination to make it a two score game…and then straight ahead to extend the lead to 17 with another score.

The Cardinals kept fighting to the end, Lehen here finding Blake Williams for the touchdown. Unfortunately, the comeback efforts wouldn’t be enough.

A great season for North Central football comes to an end in Canton, Mary Hardin-Baylor wins the Stagg Bowl and the Division 3 National Championship by a score of 57 to 24.