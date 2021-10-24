North Central Football vs Illinois Wesleyan 10.24.21

North Central Football improved to 7-0 on the season with a 55-7 victory at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium over Illinois Wesleyan.

First Quarter

North Central Football took the field at Benedetti Wehrli Stadium for the second straight week, looking for yet another dominant victory. Fall is very much in the air in Naperville, with The Cardinals gearing up for another battle with CCIW foe Illinois Wesleyan, who were coming off a shutout win of Millikin.

The first break of the night went to the Cardinals, Tanner Rains’ punt is muffed by Mark Matos and the Cardinals recover the fumble, Angelo Cusumano coming up with the football and setting up great field position.

The Cardinals, as usual, cashed in on a turnover. Luke Lehnen rolls out and finds Andrew Kamienski who summersaults over a Titan defender for the game’s first touchdown. Kamienski is no stranger to making great plays against Illinois Wesleyan and the Cardinals led 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, the first of several big plays for Dan Gilroy, who bursts off the edge for the sack of Titan Q-B Sage Shindler.

Second Quarter

First play of the second quarter with the Cardinals in striking distance, and they go back to the well: Lehnen to Kamienski. No acrobatics needed this time as he strides into the end zone, Lehnen putting the pass on the money.

Wesleyan though would respond on their next drive, an Anthony Marre 19 yard touchdown run making it a 13-7 game, which would be the score at the half. Would the Cardinals finally be tested after several easy wins?

Third Quarter

Well, not really, Opening drive of the second half and Luke Lehnen fakes out everybody to give himself a leisurely stroll into the end zone, and the Cardinals would spend the 3rd Quarter stepping on the gas.

Next drive. Lehnen on third down finds Kamienski who goes full extension to move the chains.

A few plays later Terrence Hill goes around the left side and straight to the end zone. North Central’s lead quickly growing to 27-7with over 6 minutes left in the third.

The Titans trying to keep up, but on 4th Down Shindler is hit as he throws and they turn it over on downs.

After missing last week’s game, Ethan Greenfield returned to action and look at the power in this run. Dragging Titans with him for a big gain.

But it would be Hill again to finish the job on this drive, lunging forward just enough for the score. Take another look as the offensive line gets the push they needed, 34-7 Cardinals after 3.

Fourth Quarter

You’ll remember the Cardinals scored on the first play of the second quarter? They did it again in the fourth. Lehnen down the middle deep again this time to De’Angelo Hardy. Six points for number six, always a good reason to dance with the Cardinals up 41-7.

Next Titans drive and here comes Gilroy again. A huge night for the big man, 6 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 total tackles for loss.

And why not another touchdown for Terrence Hill. 54 yards. His second week in a row with three touchdowns.

Jake Johnson also got in on the act again this week, on the option run he decides to keep it himself for the final touchdown of the night, which he celebrates with his best De’Angelo Hardy impression.

A punctuation at the end of another great defensive performance, an interception for De’Angelo Roberson; his second in two weeks.

The Cardinals shake off a slow first half and charge past the Titans to move to 7-0. North Central 55, Illinois Wesleyan 7