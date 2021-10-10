North Central Football vs Carthage 10.7.21

North Central Football douses the Carthage College Firebirds 64-13 in CCIW play to move to 5-0 on the season.

The North Central football team was right back north of the Illinois border this weekend for a second consecutive visit to Wisconsin. This time, they traveled to Kenosha to take on the Carthage College Firebirds who were riding a three game CCIW winning streak. The Cardinals were looking to douse those flames and reach the halfway point of the regular season undefeated.

First Half

The Cardinals defense took the field first and Braden Lindmark made the first big play of the day by knocking away this pass. Carthage would punt and it was time for the Cardinals offense to get to work.

On play action, Luke Lehnen rolls out and finds Andrew Kamienski along the far sideline who keeps his feet in bounds for a nice gain.

A couple plays later and it’s play action again and a pass to Kamienski again. But he’s not going out of bounds he’s going to the house. 39 yards for the touchdown, 7-0 North Central.

Next series, and a throw behind his intended target by Bryce Lowe is intercepted by Nick Rummell and the Cardinals get the ball right back, Rummell’s second pick of the year.

On the ensuing drive, it’s an easy touchdown run for Ethan Greenfield, who averaged over 7 yards per carry and punched this one in from 1 yard out.

Carthage didn’t have a first down in the first half and after another punt, Lehnen airs it out to find Kamienski for one of many big pass plays on the afternoon.

Two plays later, more Kamienski as Lehnen puts this pass in a perfect spot for him to make the catch. Check out the control on the replay to keep his feet in bounds.

After that, Lehnen looks toward Kamienski but decides to keep it himself, scrambling in for another touchdown and extending the lead to 20-0.

On the first play after another Carthage three-and-out, Lehen looks long again and this time finds DeAngelo Hardy in stride. 73 yards to the house.

Another Firebirds three and out is followed by another Cardinals touchdown as Lehnen takes this one in easily to make it 33-0.

Normally we wouldn’t show non-scoring plays by an opponent, but props to Carthage’s Caleb Jackson for this incredible one-handed catch and being able to old onto the ball as he’s brought down by Jake Beesley.

Two plays later and the Firebirds finally get on the board with this 23 touchdown run by Noel Wright.

Facing 4th and goal on the next drive, the Cardinals convert for six as Kamienski is somehow left wide open and makes the catch, feet in bounds, and it’s a quick response from North Central.

Carthage looking for another touchdown on their next drive by Bryce Lowe’s pass is intercepted in the end zone by Beesley.

After the Carthage defense forced a fumble, the offense becomes the first to score two touchdowns against the Cardinals this year as Lowe finds Sam Limbaugh for the score.

But the Cardinals would finish off the first half with yet another touchdown, Terrence Hill goes in from two yards out and North Central took a 47-13 lead into the break.

Second Half

Third quarter, and it’s another big defensive play as Cameron Martin breaks through for the sack, his first of the season.

The Cardinals spent the second half running out the clock. Hill into the end zone for his second two-yard TD to make it 54-13 North Central.

With the second team offense in the game, Justin Lynch gets a turn for a short score of his own and the final touchdown the Cardinals scored in the game.

And how about some second-team defense, here’s Cole Griffin making a HUGE hit, and look how pumped he is to make a big play.

North Central Football put the cherry on top with this 26-yard Tanner Rains field goal, and that would do it as the offense rolls and the defense pitches a second-half shutout. The Cardinals roll again and are 5-0! They win 64-13 over Carthage.