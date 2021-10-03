North Central Football vs Carroll 10.2.21

North Central Football improved to 4-0 on the season with a commanding victory on the road vs Carroll University.

For their second road trip of the season, the North Central College Cardinals football team traveled to Waukesha, Wisconsin and Carroll University for a CCIW clash looking to move to 4-0 and maintain their number-one ranking. The Pioneers, who the Cardinals defeated 62-3 back in 2019, entered the game 2-1 hoping to spring a surprise.

First Half

They did get off to an ideal start, capping off their opening drive with this touchdown pass from Michael Johnson to J.R. Muth to give Carroll a 7-0 lead. Unfortunately for them, that would be the extent of their scoring for the afternoon.

The Cardinals hit the ground running as soon as they got the ball, beginning with this great kick return by Justin Lynch to set up the offense with great starting field position.

The offense made sure Lynch’s run-back was worth the effort as Ethan Greenfield trotted into the end zone from 12 yards to tie the game and kick off what would be another big game for him.

On the Cardinals next offensive drive, facing a third down, freshman QB Luke Lehnen takes off to pick up the first down.

From there, he did the rest himself as he fools the Pioneers defensive front and turns on the afterburners for a 39 yard touchdown run to put the Cardinals where they wanted to be: in the lead.

The defense recorded 5 sacks in the game, the first one here courtesy of a combination of Ben Wong and Sam Taviani to drop Johnson to help stop yet another Pioneers drive.

With the ball back, the offense immediately went back to work and Lehnen finished off a 5 play drive with this touchdown pass to Andrew Kamienski who goes down to make a great grab and extend the Cardinals’ lead.

On the next Carroll possession, Dan Gilroy leaves Gavin Morawetz in the dust for a free run to the quarterback and another sack for North Central.

Later in the drive, Carroll go for it on fourth down but Johnson’s pass is broken up by Braden Lindmark and the Cardinals take over on downs.

Nine plays later and the turnover becomes points on this touchdown toss from Lehnen to Matt Robinson. 28-7 Cardinals.

Even when the Pioneers looked like they might make a stop they never really got close. Lehnen sprinting away from Carroll defenders for his second rushing touchdown to make it 34-7 at halftime.

Second Half

Second half and the defense did not let up at all, as Gilroy and Jamauri Spivery combine for a sack.

By now you know the drill, it’s another touchdown and another second rushing touchdown, this time for Ethan Greenfield.

After that it was time to share the rock. Here’s Terrence Hill taking the handoff and going up the middle for nine yards and six more points. He has shined as Greenfield’s top deputy so far this season.

If there was one defensive star it was Spivery. He gets this sack all to himself, he had five total tackles including two and a half sacks.

Five different Cardinals had rushing touchdowns, a group that late-on was joined first by Joe Sacco with a 20 yard score and then by Darius Byrd to take the Cardinals over 60 points.

Another win in blow-out fashion for the North Central Cardinals, 62-7 over Carroll.