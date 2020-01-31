North Central Cardinals National Football Championship Rally Presented by The City of Naperville
Head Coach Jeff Thorne joins the show to talk about the looming championship game. The coach also enjoyed his players’ impressions on media day.
Jake Beesley forces his second fumble of the game against Delaware Valley. The junior cornerback had this one recovered by Tim Mayerhofer in the second half.
Senior quarterback and Gagliardi Finalist Broc Rutter stops by the Red Zone in Texas. We talk about the crazy week and the championship game against UW-Whitewater.
Ben Wong and Rick Strba come on the show to discuss their successful seasons. We also break down the win over Delaware Valley in the third round.
Clark Teuscher swings by the Cardinal Room to talk about basketball, wrestling and football. We also discuss the work put in the football team’s playoff run.
Check the Tape with Jeff Thorne and Kevin Jackman as they break down the film from the quarterfinal game against Delaware Valley at home.
Athletic Director Jim Miller joins the show for the first time these season down in Texas for the Stagg Bowl.
Clark Teuscher joins the show to talk about the outstanding alumni support at the football teams makes this journey to the Stagg Bowl.
Jeff Thorne swings by the show to discuss his team’s win over Delaware Valley. We also talk about key performers in the quarter final game.
