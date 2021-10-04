Nic Rummell terrific tackles highlighted a strong North Central defensive performance against Carroll University.

We have a bit of a two-for-one this week to highlight some praise-worth tackles by Sophomore cornerback Nick Rummell, first this great open field stop to bring down the Carroll receiver for a loss of one yard and set up third down and long.

And then this huge hit as soon as the running back catches the ball to turn another Pioneers pass into a loss of yardage.

Take another look as Rummell times this just right and leads with his shoulder pad with his head up, a textbook tackle.

And that was this week’s Red Zone play of the game.

Rummell had four tackles in the game, while senior linebacker Ben Wong led the Cardinals with seven. The North Central defense held Pioneers quarterback Michael Johnson to 15 completions and 139 yards and also sacked him five times.

This is Rummell’s first season on the Cardinals defense after catching 10 passes and returning 26 punts in the 2019 championship season after transferring from Iowa State University.

After four games, the Cardinals rank second in all of Division III in scoring defense allowing 6.8 points per game.