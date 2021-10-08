Luke Lehnen runs like lightning, Dan Gilroy leaves his man in the dust, and Jamauri Spivery dominates on Check the Tape.

With the game tied at 7 and after using his speed to pick up a first down on third and long, Cardinals freshman quarterback Luke Lehnen totally fooled the Carroll Pioneers defensive front on a read option which left him plenty of room to run as he sped away down the near sideline for a 39-yard touchdown run to give North Central a lead they never relinquished. Lehnen ran for 107 yards in the game and scored four total touchdowns.

The Cardinals defense recorded five and a half sacks in the game. The first was the result of a great move by senior defensive end Dan Gilroy who was past the Pioneers’ left tackle in an instant to bring down the quarterback. Gilroy’s unmistakable long red hair was a frequent presence in the Pioneer backfield.

Fellow senior defensive end Jamauri Spivery recorded 2.5 sacks himself in the game, including one he shared with Gilroy. Jeff Thorne took the time to praise Spivery, who has worked hard to come back from an injury that limited him to one game in 2019. Thorne also praised Spivery’s work off the field and the wonderful person that he is.