Luke Lehnen fake tricks Titans to give North Central a two-touchdown lead and kickoff a second half explosion vs Illinois Wesleyan for this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game.

While Lehnen’s name is on the touchdown, the entire offense deserves credit on this play for the way they sell the fake that results in Lehnen having a leisurely stroll into the end zone. The play capped off a six-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter and jump-start the Cardinals offense which scored 42 points in the second half.

Lehnen’s rushing TD was followed by three rushing scores for Terrence Hill, a Lehnen pass to De’Angelo Hardy on one of only four Cardinals passes in the entire second half, and second long rushing touchdown in as many weeks for backup quarterback Jake Johnson.

Lehnen’s six rushing touchdowns this season are the sixth most in the conference, and Hill’s nine makes him third best. However, both trail their teammate Ethan Greenfield with a conference-high 11.

Lehnen also leads the CCIW in passing yards as the only quarterback through seven games to eclipse 2000 yards in the air. He is also tied for the conference lead in passing touchdowns with 19 along with Carroll’s Michael Johnson and Washington University’s Matt Rush.