Luke Lehnen and Jamauri Spivery discuss their starring roles in North Central’s win over Carroll University.

There was no shortage of good performances for North Central in Waukesha, Wisconsin against the Carroll Pioneers, but Luke Lehen and Jamauri Spivery stood out on offense and defense respectively.

Lehen threw for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns while also rushing for 107 yards and two more scores. Spivery meanwhile recorded two-and-a-half sacks and four total tackles in what was his best performance to date in a Cardinal uniform.

Lehnen was incredibly complimentary of the offensive line, who he said make his job much easier with the time they give him to make decisions. He said he’s continuing to grow in confidence marshalling the Cardinals offense, as evidenced by his execution of a read option that resulted in a 39-yard touchdown run.

Spivery also shared the love, complimenting his opposite defensive end Dan Gilroy for his excellent work as well. Spivery said he hopes over the course of the season to make his game more versatile rather than simply being a speed rusher.

Spivery’s journey to Saturday’s strong performance was a long one. He only appeared in one game in 2019 due to injury, and the former transfer from Trinity International University is now a key contributor on the Cardinals defense.

For Lehnen, he has the benefit of not being a freshman quarterback in the usual sense. The canceled 2020 season allowed him to learn the playbook and develop relationships with his teammates. The work he put in during that year is certainly paying dividends now.