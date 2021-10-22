Khori Blair and Dakota Cremeens discuss big performances vs Elmhurst, senior leadership, having fun and what makes this year unique.

Cardinal football seniors Khori Blair and Dakota Cremeens have both enjoyed very strong season so far, but the game vs Elmhurst was their best yet. Blair grabbed his first touchdown of the season and Cremeens his first ever sack.

Blair spoke to the depth of the Cardinals receiving group, which was on full display. Seven different Cardinals caught passes and in addition to Blair’s first of the season, freshman Jacob Paradee caught his first-ever TD. Blair led the group, with 68 yards on three catches.

Cremeens said his first sack was a huge moment, greeted with cheers by the entire North Central sideline. It was reward for a risk, as Elmhurst’s quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and stripped of the football as Cremeens shot forward from the defensive secondary.

Both Blair and Cremeens, as fifth year seniors, are looked to as leaders within the roster. They said a key this year has been holding the entire team to a high standard week-in and week-out regardless of the next opponent. Both play within position groups full of senior leadership, but agreed it’s been nice to see a handful of younger players earn opportunities.

They also discussed how having gone through a year without games together has made this year’s team unique even though the players are largely similar to 2019. They said all the time to get to know the new players and prepare as a group for this year has payed off.