Halloween Quick Hits with De’Angelo Roberson and Storm Simmons. Favorite candy, scary movies, and best costumes.

Given that this was the final Red Zone episode before Halloween, it only seemed fitting for this week’s Quick Hits to be all Halloween themed with guests De’Angelo Roberson and Storm Simmons.

The North Central football seniors were first asked what their favorite candy was to get trick-or-treating as kids. Roberson said Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which have long been found to be American’s favorite candy/chocolate. Simmons said he was split between Twix and Snickers, but it’s hard to argue that either would be a wrong answer.

Next was whether or not the two liked scary movies and, if so, what was their favorite. Neither said they were big into scary movies, with Roberson saying The Conjuring was about as far as he was willing to go.

Finally, as is tradition and for the second week in a row, the guests were asked about their personal best Halloween costumes. Roberson remembered having an inflatable Incredible Hulk suit as a kid, while Simmons’ best work was a group costume where he dressed as a hot dog and two friends went along as bottles of ketchup and mustard.