DeAngelo Hardy has a huge game, Ethan Greenfield is full-go, and Nic Rummel goes full extension in this week’s Check The Tape.

With Andrew Kamienski unavailable for North Central Football‘s game at Millikin, there was room for someone to step up as the Cardinals’ leading receiver. Sophomore DeAngelo Hardy did just that, with five receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns. His first score of the night came on this quick pitch from quarterback Luke Lehnen, taking the ball after quickly reversing direction and following the blocks of Khori Blair and Blake Williams into the end zone.

Cardinals’ head coach Jeff Thorne praised the way Hardy stepped up, saying he knows just how talented the young receiver is as a player who shines in the big moments.

Junior running back Ethan Greenfield was back carrying the largest load for the North Central running game after missing the game against Elmhurst and seeing limited carries against Illinois Wesleyan. He led the Cardinals with 183 yards rushing on 23 carries and three scores, the longest of which was this 52-yard touchdown run. Thorne remarked how willing Greenfield always is to shoulder the weight of responsibility.

Finally, no stranger to great defensive plays this year, Nic Rummell went full extension to tip away a Millikin pass on 3rd Down and force a punt. Thorne praised the effort he’s seen from Rummell all season, and as one of several veteran players in the Cardinal secondary who have all played well this season.