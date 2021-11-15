« Back to Red Zone Play of the Game
November 15, 2021

DeAngelo Hardy Avoids All the Vikings

DeAngelo Hardy avoids all the Vikings on an incredible touchdown run in North Central football’s 84-6 win over North Park.

This reverse hand-off to sophomore wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy initially looked like a complete disaster. And yet, somehow, Hardy weaved his way through the entire North Park defense to find his way to the end zone for his first rushing touchdown and tenth total TD of the season.

Take another look at just all of the missed tackles on this play, as the Vikings missed their chances to take down Hardy who, much like the Cardinals in this 84-6 victory, had no problem navigating the North Park defense and putting more points on the board.

With no shortage of choices, Hardy’s run still stuck out as this week’s Red Zone play of the game.

Hardy has now rushed for 66 yards on six carries this season in addition to his 30 catches for 792 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver. His receiving yards and touchdowns are both second on the team only to Andrew Kamienski.

Hardy is the 10th different Cardinal to record a rushing touchdown this season, with the rushing attack again on display against North Park with 591 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns from nine different runners.

