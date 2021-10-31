Dan Gilroy spin move sack is this week’s Red Zone Play of the Week from North Central Football’s win over Millikin.

Senior defensive end Dan Gilroy reached a new career single-season high of 6.5 sacks thanks to a superb spin move that had Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte on the ground in no time.

The Millikin left tackle was left helpless to do anything but watch Gilroy knock the Big Blue out of field goal range on a big third down, a play that got the entire North Central sideline pumped up.

It was Gilroy’s only credited tackle of the game, but he certainly made it count. He now ranks 4th in the CCIW for sacks this season and 5th in tackles for loss with 11.

He was also this past week named a CCIW Student Athlete of the Week along with teammate Andrew Kamienski and Wheaton’s Caleb Grotelueschen.

Despite the highest scoring game of the season for a Cardinals opponent, North Central still leads the conference with just 10.1 points-per-game allowed and 228.1 yards-per-game allowed. This strong defense has helped result in the Cardinals also leading the CCIW in time of possession with an average of just under 32 minutes per game.