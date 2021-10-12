Cole Griffin huge hit punctuates Cardinals’ second half defensive shutout vs Carthage and earns Red Zone Play of the Week.

In the 4th Quarter of North Central Football‘s 64-13 win over Carthage College in Carthage, both the second team offenses and defenses got plenty of snaps and chances to shine.

That included junior linebacker Cole Griffin who, playing in his third game of the season, recorded his second solo tackle of the year by upending Firebirds receiver Mehki Williams. It elicited quite the gasp from the home crowd, and fortunately Williams was unhurt and quickly sprang back to his feet despite the speed of the impact.

Griffin also played against Aurora and Augustana, recording one solo tackle and one tackle assist in the latter contest as well as against Augustana.

Griffin helped the Cardinals keep the Carthage offense off the board for the entire second half, the fourth straight game in which the Cardinals defense has done so. Combined with the Cardinals’ third-ranked Scoring Offense, the team leads the nation in average margin of victory.

The North Central defense ranks 4th in Division III in Scoring Defense, allowing an average of just 8 points-per-game.

Griffin is a graduate of Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park, IL.