Christmas carols and playoff predictions are two of the topics on this week’s Check the Tape with Sharmore Clark and Nic Rummell.

However, we began by discussing their North Central fandom, as both Clarke and Rummell have been spotted at numerous other Cardinals sporting events this fall.

Rummell said he had a lot of fun following the men’s soccer team’s run to the CCIW championship, particularly the semifinal win over Illinois Wesleyan where a huge crowd of Cardinals football players turned up in support.

Clarke enjoys the basketball teams and baseball the most, making sure to shoutout freshman quarterback Luke Lehnen, who also stars for the North Central baseball team.

With Thanksgiving having passed, it is officially Christmas music season. Asked for their favorites, Rummell said he loves Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Underneath the Tree,’ while Clarke said ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ has been his favorite since he was little.

Finally, there is of course other college football being played these days as the College Football Playoff will be set this coming Sunday.

Neither Clarke nor Rummell felt comfortable picking against Georgia to win it all, but Clarke has a friend on Cincinnati and his hoping the Bearcats can spring a surprise.