Braden Lindmark and Blake Williams on strong seasons, a conference championship, family support and Senior Day.

With their win over the WashU Bears, Lindmark, Williams and the rest of the North Central football team clinched at least a share of the CCIW championships. A win against North Park would make the Cardinals sole champions, and the players said that it would be the completion of their first goal of the season with the second of course being another national championship.

In St. Louis for the team’s final home game of the season, both Lindmark and Williams had big groups of family in attendance. They both said they were incredibly appreciative of their families’ support throughout their entire careers to help them be where they are now and achieve what they’ve achieved.

On the occasion of Senior Day, Williams (one of several fifth-year players) said while it will be nice to celebrate all they’ve accomplished they’ve still got a lot more to do beginning with a win against North Park. Lindmark, a junior, said he’s incredibly appreciative of the seniors and in particular those like Jake Beesley and Dakota Cremeens in the secondary.

Speaking of veteran groups, there is no more veteran group than Williams and his fellow wide receiver. He said they’ve tried to do their best to bring along the younger players in the group, particularly DeAngelo Hardy who has had a break-out season with eight receiving touchdowns.

Lindmark, who is top five on the team in tackles this season, made his first sack contribution against WashU. On if the defense has had the chance to appreciate how well they’ve all played not only as a unit but individually, he said they hold themselves as a unit to an incredibly high standard and that the focus for all of them is maintaining that high collective standard.