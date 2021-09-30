Beesley and Thornton share a Netflix, hate shrimp and beets, and might lift too much on this week’s Red Zone Quick Hits.

Last week, guests Andrew Kamienski and Ben Wong were asked what foods they could eat every day. This week, Jake Beesley and Jarod Thornton were asked which foods they wouldn’t eat for one hundred dollars.

Beesley was quick to say ‘shrimp,’ no matter how it’s prepared, and that he just found it gross. Thornton began by generically answering ‘vegetables,’ but eventually settled on beets as where he would firmly draw the line.

Next, asked what TV show or movie they could watch over and over again, the two revealed that they actually share a Netflix account so are always aware of what the other one is watching.

Beesley said he’s recently been into Netflix’s ‘Squid Game,’ the streaming service’s latest hit about adults risking death for the possibility of a huge cash prize by competing in children’s games. Thornton said he’s recently been re-watching ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ after originally watching it as a kid when it aired on Nickelodeon.

Finally, they were asked about what music they would consider their guilty pleasure artist or song. They didn’t have any stereotypically embarrassing answers but did agree that a lot of heavy metal music that’s often playing in the gym when the team works out has seeped its way into their general music rotation despite the fact that neither of them are really fans of it.