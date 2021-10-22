« Back to Red Zone Play of the Game
October 21, 2021

Andrew Kamienski Super Stiff-Arm

Andrew Kamienski super stiff-arm pushes him over the line for the touchdown and earns this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game.

Freshman quarterback Luke Lehnen on a quick play-action pass found senior receiver Andrew Kamienski over the middle, and here’s what earned him another Play of the Game nod: this stiff arm right into the facemask of the Blue Jays defender. The defender thinks he’s about to make a touchdown-saving tackle, but Kamienski was able to keep him at arm’s length.

The throw from Luke Lehnen to Kamienski doubled the Cardinals lead at the time to take a 14-0 advantage over the Elmhurst University Blue Jays. The score was Kamienski’s sixth of the season and 53rd of his Cardinals career. North Central went on to win 77-7 with eight different players scoring touchdowns.

Kamienski finished the game with three catches for 52 yards including this 31-yard strike. Khori Blair led all Cardinals receivers with 68 yards also on three catches.

Luke Lehnen, distributing all those passes, completed 16 throws for 272 yards and four touchdowns. He found seven different targets in the game, including Jacob Paradee for the fellow freshman’s first career touchdown.

The Cardinals passing attack continues to pick apart opposing defenses and will hope to continue that strong play against Illinois Wesleyan.


