Andrew Kamienski Bursts Past the Bears punt coverage for his first ever punt return touchdown to extended the Cardinals’ early lead.

Eventually, we might just have to rename this segment after North Central football senior wide receiver Andrew Kamienski with how he keeps making plays that run away with this honor much like he runs away from the Washington University Bears’ punt coverage on this play: a 77-yard return for a touchdown to makes it 21-0 Cardinals at that point.

This was Kamienski’s first ever punt return touchdown and the first game in which he returned a punt since October of 2019 against Wheaton

Somehow, in the twilight of his Cardinals career, he’s still finding new ways to make an impact.

Kamienski was a more frequent punt returner as a freshman and sophomore, with eight returns each season, before having only three punt returns in 2019. Nic Rummell is the usual return man, and he resumed those duties after this touchdown. Kamienski became the 74th players in Division III to return a punt for a touchdown this year, and the first Cardinal since Pat Cravens against Wheaton in 2016.

Kamienski will hope this isn’t his last Play of the Game entry on the Cardinals’ road to defending their championship.