Andrew Kamienski and Ben Wong break down their first win over Wheaton in a Bell Game, what this means to them, and their goals for the season.

Leading By Example

In Saturday’s 20-7 win over arch-rival Wheaton College, both fifth-year seniors played key roles. Kamienski made seven catches for 191 yards for an average of over 27 yards per catch. On the season, Kamienski now has 339 yards in just two games and one touchdown.

Wong was tied for the team lead with seven tackles in the game along with Braden Lindmark and Dakota Cremeens. He leads the Cardinals so far this season with 15 total tackles.

The Bell

As soon as the clock hit zero, Kamieski ran over to the Wheaton sideline to claim the Brass Bell for the Cardinals. He immediately brought it across the field, raised it in the air, and was mobbed by his teammates in front of a large traveling crowd of North Central fans. He said it felt incredible and unlike anything else he’s experienced in his Cardinals career.

Nothing Compares

Following the win, Kamienski said this felt as good as winning a national championship. Wong agreed, saying that no win he had been a part of felt like the energy and joy of finally defeating the Thunder.

Rising to the Occasion

Given that this was their final chance to finally defeat their most hated foe, it was no surprise that both Kamienski and Wong played their best football on Saturday night. The two repeatedly emphasized how much this win meant to them, and how there was never a game they’ve wanted to win more.

Looking Ahead

Kamienski and Wong agreed that they believe this Cardinals team has the same level of skill and energy as the historic 2019 team that captured the program’s first national title. What comes next is maintaining focus through the remainder of a (relatively) easy schedule beginning with Homecoming vs Augustana.

They’ll hope the celebration doesn’t stop with a Bell win and runs all the way through the rest of the season and hopefully ends with them lifting yet another trophy in December to add to a growing collection.