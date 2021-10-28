Andrew Kamienski Acrobatics, Dan Gilroy Dominance headline this week’s Check the Tape with North Central coach Jeff Thorne.

Senior wide receiver Andrew Kamienski loves making highlight-reel plays against Illinois Wesleyan. After landing himself on SportCenter’s Top 10 Plays in 2019 for a ridiculous touchdown catch, he followed it up with a flip over a Titans defender that head coach Jeff Thorne described as “not advised” and once again landed himself on the Top 10. The score was his eighth of the season, tied with Millikin’s Colton Lockwood for most in the CCIW. Kamienski also leads the conference with 862 receiving yards.

Next, it was another big night for junior running back Terrence Hill, who notched three scores in the second half. Not only was this particular touchdown run notable for Hill’s speed, but also for the blocking. Tight end Matt Robinson, left tackle Zach Fortier, and wide receiver Matt Metz all played a role with blocks and crucial times in the run: Robinson to stop a pursuing linebacker, Fortier to seal the near-side edge, and Metz to ensure a lane downfield for Hill to finish off the run.

Finally, it was a huge night for Dan Gilroy highlighted by his third sack of the evening. Titans quarterback Sage Shindler never saw Gilroy coming, and the senior defensive lineman delivered a whopping blind-side hit. Gilroy’s 5.5 sacks lead the Cardinals this season and place him in the top five in the CCIW.