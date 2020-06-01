What We Learned from COVID-19

As Dr. Cathy says, the quarantine has been challenging for everyone, so she asks her fellow moms, “What have we learned from COVID-19?”

Patti Minglin talks about the many ways her family became closer through the stay-at-home order but also had to learn ways to create new personal boundaries. She reflects on the fact her college student didn’t get the traditional graduation and the send off to the new job wasn’t what they had planned. On the upside, however, Patti has spent time working on strengthening her connections with others through things like a weekly check-in call with her sisters.

While the opportunity to slow down was initially welcomed in the Arellano household, Saritha has a high school senior who, like so many, missed the opportunity to attend her senior prom and walk across the stage and collect her diploma. The family found other creative ways to celebrate those moments, but Saritha points out that it’s important to accept that it’s okay to be upset.

Erica Lopez has a preschooler and 2nd grader and they too missed out on the end-of-year traditions and closure which was sad for them. As young children, they are also feeling the stress of what they see happening around them and trying to make sense of it all. She worries about what school will look like in the fall, but is grateful for the time her family is spending together.

Dr. Cathy recently opened up her practice again and sees first-hand from the patients coming in how everyone has a different perspective on the pandemic. Depending on what people’s personal situation is – whether they have an older person in their home or someone with compromised health – people’s attitudes and beliefs toward COVID-19 are different and she encourages everyone to show grace during this challenging time as the community moves forward to find it’s new normal.

