On this episode of The Moms Network, the moms are joined by Anthony Trunnell of Trunnell Insurance Services to talk about teen drivers.

How does life change with a new teen driver?

There are lots of changes when your child begins to drive. One of the benefits is it frees you up as a parent. According to Dr. Cathy, “It’s a big shift in parenting. It’s like all of a sudden, you’re like, “Oh! I don’t have to pick up from martial arts at 8:45 every Monday!” It’s really nice, I thought it was kind of liberating!”

What are the risks with having a new teen driver?

Because a lot of the driving habits adults have are not present in new teen drivers, Trunnell attests, “Most of it is just careless stuff. Like backing. You see a lot of that. Or a rear-end collision. Those are the two most common. It’s just the careless stuff. It’s just easy. You know, like my daughter, going back to your last segment with the phones. When that phone is in her car, and buzzes, it’s like the kids have to know what it is. It’s not important, but its triggered to their brain, and I think that’s the biggest problem right now.”

Dr. Cathy agreed with Trunnell’s concerns, “I know for my boys its been trying to drill it in their head. You have a big metal/plastic machine that you’re driving at 40 mph. Like, you are responsible for not only your life, the car, but everyone around you, right? And so texting is just not an option!”

What are insurance companies looking at with teen drivers?

Parents are always looking for the best way to protect their kids and their insurance when adding aa new driver. But Trunnell says that having a good attitude towards driving is the best policy. “To be honest, the companies don’t really care how much you drive. They’re paranoid: Are you paying attention to the road? That’s what the app’s about. They don’t really care about the miles. Is this guy paying attention when he’s driving or not?”

About Trunnell Insurance Services

Since 2001, Trunnell Insurance Services has served Naperville, the Chicagoland area and beyond, with exceptional service and competitive prices for all your insurance needs. We handle all lines of insurance, whether it is for your vehicle/s, home, commercial risk, or life insurance, we offer the expertise you need and the personal service that you want.

At Trunnell, we take the time to explain every part of your coverage so you know exactly what you are purchasing. We also do all the leg work so the experience is as hassle-free as possible for you.

Personal service, give us the chance to get to know you.

We work with many insurers to price your business, allowing us to find you the absolute best policy for your needs.

We’ll answer your call! Your agent or one of our many will be available during normal business hours to talk about anything you need.

Anthony Trunnell, owner, and principal at Trunnell Insurance Services has held his insurance license since 1996 and has worked in the industry since 1994. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2000, Anthony started his insurance agency in Naperville. He and his wife Karen have two young children and live in Naperville.

More from The Moms Network

Watch more episodes from The Moms Network on NCTV17.

The Moms

Dr. Cathy Subber

Saritha Arellano

Patti Minglin

Become a member of The Branch.