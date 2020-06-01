The summer rays call us outside so Dr. Juliana Basko is back to share her tips for summer ready skin care with the Moms on this episode of The Moms Network.

Get Ready for Summer Ready Skin Care

“The prevailing thought and recommendation by dermatologists is to actually apply sunscreen and reapply every couple of hours when outside,” said Dr. Basko. “You always want to look at the label and you always want to make sure that you apply a broad spectrum sunscreen. The reason why is because broad spectrum sunscreens will protect against UVA as well as UVB.”

Continuing the SPF conversation, Erica Lopez says, “It’s not simple math. If you have a moisturizer that’s 20 SPF and a mineral powder that’s 30 SPF that doesn’t equal 50 [SPF].”

Dr. Basko adds, “You do want a water-resistant sunscreen so that if you’re swimming or in the water that sunscreen can be protective.”

About Basko Dermatology

Basko Dermatology is proud to offer world-class dermatological services to the Naperville community. The practice promises to offer personalized and compassionate care in a warm, inviting, and contemporary environment. Basko is committed to increasing their patients’ awareness about skin health and engage them in shared decision-making.

Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska is a diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology and Pathology (board-certified in Dermatology and Dermatopathology) and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.

