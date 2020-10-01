On this episode of The Mom’s Network Dr. Cathy Subber and the moms talk about blended families, and how everyone has a family culture that is completely their own. Erica, Lindsay and Saritha and Dr. Subber all have blended families in different ways, and they compare and contrast their shared experiences and unique perspectives on being a part of a blended family and what that has meant to them.

“You all have families with blended nationalities as a common thread,” said Dr. Cathy Subber. She went on to say “I have a blended family due to divorce, and while my ex-husband and I don’t come from different cultures, we’re both divorced so that provides a very different perspective on raising kids, and both of our different parenting styles,” said Subber. Raising a Blended Family Different parenting styles are can be a part of any blended family, as Saritha shared with the group when talking about her experiences. “My family is from India and my husband’s family is Italian-American from the east coast so not just the nationalities but even our upbringing was very different,” said Saritha. “My daughter actually just wrote her college thesis on coming from a blended family, and it gave me a really good perspective on how for her, it was a lot of times of being at crossroads. I personally was raised as a first generation American from an immigrant family, where my husband grew up with a single mom so for my dauther is was about navigating what parts does she want to take from different side of the family,” said Saritha.

Lindsay added that similar themes of parenting are echoing in her family, even as her kids are at a young age. “Our daughter is definitely taking after her father, who went to boarding school at a young age with a commitment to achieving. Our daughter is all about success and being a people pleaser, and that is how my husband was raised in his family,” said Lindsay.