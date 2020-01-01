The largest and often ignored part of our body is our skin. The Moms talk about anti-aging and skin care in their latest episode.

“Our skin changes whether we like it or not, “ says Dr. Juliana Basko of Basko Dermatology who starts the conversation on anti – aging and skin care.

“My family makes fun of me about how much I like to wash my face,” says Patti Migln with a laugh. She follows up with, “I notice my face feels drier than it use to. Is that aging?”

“As we age our skin is actually losing its water content,” states Dr. Basko. “It becomes more dry and has that doll appearance. The reason why is that we are losing hyaluronic acid. That’s one of the building blocks in our skin, “

To protect the building blocks of skin a daily regiment of skin care is discussed that includes washing your face, moisturizing and apply a sun screen of SPF 30 or above. One of Dr. Basko’s special interest is melanocytic biology (the study of moles and melanoma) and skin cancer detection, treatment and prevention.

About Basko Dermatology

Basko Dermatology is proud to offer world-class dermatological services to the Naperville community. We promise to offer personalized and compassionate care in a warm, inviting, and contemporary environment. We are committed to increasing our patients’ awareness about skin health and engage them in shared decision making.

Dr. Juliana Basko-Plluska is a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and Pathology (board-certified in Dermatology and Dermatopathology) and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.

