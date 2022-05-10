What Does the Downtown Naperville Alliance Do?

The Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) serves as a marketing, event planning, and advocacy partner for Naperville’s downtown Central Business District, comprised of 300 businesses, including shops, restaurants, spas, and service businesses.

Downtown Naperville Events

The DNA hosts numerous Downtown Naperville events throughout the year including numerous walks, a classic car show, and the annual holiday parade. Check out their events page to stay in the know.

Downtown Naperville Alliance’s Gift Card Program

Downtown Naperville is home to many great shops, restaurants, spas, and more. Downtown Naperville gift cards are valid for use at over 150+ downtown locations and they can be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. They make great gifts for any occasion with no fees to purchase.

For more information about the Downtown Naperville Alliance visit them online.