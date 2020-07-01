Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) offers social, recreational and inclusive programs for children, teens and adults with special needs serving park districts in nine local communities.

With COVID-19, the park districts Western DuPage Special Recreation Association serves had to stop hosting in-person programming like competitive and recreational athletics, adaptive sports, music, dance, art, theater, and social clubs, etc. As a result WDSRA had to lay off many members of staff; particularly those who are employed part-time during the summer months – a historically busy time of year for WDSRA.

However, the organization pivoted, knowing the families they serve would be challenged with the additional stress of quarentine. The WDSRA team quickly started to test some online programming options such as bingo. This virtual programming was a success, so they continued to add more options as the stay-at-home order continued.

As Illinois moves to Phase 4, WDSRA will begin a graduated return to in-person programming consistent with the guidelines of the park districts they serve and with the safety of participants and staff at the forefront.

Sandy Gbur, Executive Director, is proud of her team and the work they have done to meet the needs of their clients during this challenging time. While she knows that the impact of the pandemic is far from over, she’s also heartened by the outpouring of support the nonprofit has seeen from the communities they serve.

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest