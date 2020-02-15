Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) is THE place for engaging community-based social & recreational programs for children, teens, and adults with special needs. WDSRA brings you fun, exciting programs put together by expert staff dedicated to making sure every experience is a positive one. You get creative, innovative programming with opportunities to create social groups and make friends.

What types of programming does WDSRA offer?

WDSRA Programs are designed similar to traditional park district programs. There is something for every interest including: competitive and recreational athletics, Special Olympics, adaptive sports, music, dance, art, theater, social clubs, camps, trips, special events and more!

Through Inclusion Services, Western DuPage Special Recreation Association offer assistance to any individual with a disability who registers for a park district program from any of our member districts. Assistance varies depending on the needs of the individual and can range from adapting materials to sending support staff. There is no additional cost for participants to receive inclusion services.

Employment Opportunities with WDSRA

Join Our Team! Consider bringing your time and talents to WDSRA. As part of the greater WDSRA family, YOU will make a difference in the lives of people with special needs every day. Whether looking for your first job, supplementing another job or making this your primary employment, WDSRA has what you are looking for. If you are enthusiastic, patient, caring, dedicated and like to enjoy what you do, we want YOU. We offer flexible schedules, training and exciting programs.

Volunteering at WDSRA

Prefer volunteering? Our volunteers contribute to the success of each individual we serve. Whether volunteering for an hour, a day or a season, select how you want to be involved based on your interests and abilities. We will work closely with you to find the right fit.

For more information about programs and services, visit wdsra.com or call 630-681-0962. To become part of the WDSRA team, visit wdsra.com and click the Join Our Team button.

