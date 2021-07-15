West Suburban Irish, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. For more than a quarter-century, they’ve brought joy to thousands of people in the western suburbs of Chicago through parades, charitable giving, cultural events, and more.

They promote, nurture, and strengthen Irish culture in our area through a strong social network of members, volunteers, artists, and enthusiasts.

Their motto of “Friendship, Fun, Service” reflects both the Irish culture and their approach to fulfilling our mission. They strive to cultivate a true appreciation and understanding of Irish heritage, including the arts, language, and sports, by putting on events in their local communities.

This year they are hosting their inaugural Naperville Irish Fest which will be held August 6 & 7 at South Naperville’s Frontier Sports Complex. The two-day family-friendly festival will highlight Irish music, food, sports, artisans, and be an immersive celebration of Irish culture.

Since Naperville is such a family-friendly town and hosts many successful festivals throughout the year, they knew Irish Fest would be welcomed by everyone, just as Irish Fest welcomes all. Irish dancing and Irish music will be highlighted and you can even learn to jig. The event also features a carnival, a children’s area with games, face painting, crafts, Irish Wolfhounds, and the White Sox Southpaw is even making an appearance. Irish vendors will be in attendance and selling their wares. Folks can participate in Karaoke and Yoga as well as Irish storytelling at the 95th Street Library. A cooling station is available to beat the heat. The festival will also offer plenty of food and beer.

They invite everyone to stop by the West Suburban Irish booth to learn about membership, trace your ancestry, try your hand at the Wheel of Chance, and purchase fun Fest ware.

Naperville Irish Fest also features Irish Sports with plans to host a Hurling Tournament with teams from around the Midwest and offers Hurling demonstrations throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.

Complimentary bus transportation will be available between the main area and the 95th Street Library on both days of the festival.

For more information and a schedule of events, check out the Naperville Irish Fest webpage.

Spotlight Guests

Terry O’Dowd, VP and Chair for Naperville Irish Fest Marjorie O’Dowd, Co-Chair Naperville Irish Fest

