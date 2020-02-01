West Suburban Irish, Inc.

Posted on February 1, 2020

In 1993, Kevin Dolan and a small committee put on Naperville’s first St. Patrick’s Day Parade. While that first parade went only four blocks, it kicked off the group that would become incorporated in 1997 as the West Suburban Irish.

The mission of the West Suburban Irish is to promote, nurture, strengthen and preserve Irish culture in the western suburbs through a strong social network of members, volunteers, artists and enthusiasts. Our motto of “Friends, Fun and Service” reflects both the Irish culture and our approach to fulfilling our mission. We strive to cultivate a true appreciation and understanding of Irish heritage, including the arts, genealogy, language and sports by facilitating events in the local communities.

In addition to member oriented activities such as monthly Quiz Nights and free Irish music sessions at Quigley’s Irish Pub, we put on community oriented events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a Mass in Honor of St. Patrick, our Emerald Dinner and, starting in August of 2020 – an Irish Fest.

Mike Reilly, President
Colleen Wronski, Treasurer

