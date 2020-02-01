United Chinese Americans UCA Illinois Chapter

With the motto Serve, Lead, Inspire, United Chinese Americans 美國華人聯合會 (UCA) is a nationwide nonprofit and nonpartisan federation and a community civic movement, inspired and dedicated to enriching and empowering Chinese American communities through civic engagement, heritage sharing, youth development and a greater understanding between US and China for the well-being of all Americans. UCA IL chapter is established in Jan, 2017 , and is a completely volunteer run independent 501(c)(3) organization. We are a group of immigrant Chinese Americans mostly from mainland China who would like to serve our community and community at large by civic participation. We are a very inclusive organization with members consisting of African Americans and Chinese Americans not from mainland China. Our most dedicated and passionate volunteers are the heart and soul of our organization and we are so fortunate having incredibly generous donors and supporters who trusted us so we can carrying out many impactful programs. We have conducted three Jiaozi Fests celebrating Chinese lunar new year while collecting donation and canned food for charity including Loaves and Fishes last year, parenting conference addressing youth emotional and mental health, Summer civic engagement internship placing students in local and state government offices including city of Aurora, city of Chicago, several state agencies and our state representative Theresa Mah’s office, last but not least, co-organized UCA Chinese American National Conventions in DC. This year, in collaboration with city of Aurora and Pacifica Square on Aurora Ave by Fox Valley Mall, we will have our fourth Chicago Jiaozi Fest “Make every Jiaozi count” to promote Census 2020, Youth Summer Public Service Internship, UCA convention 2020 in Vegas in June, and another parenting conferences. Goal for future: enhance the positive impact and influence of chinese Americans in american civic and political life; training the next generation of leaders and youth; safeguard our civil rights and liberties as US-China relations gets worse and worse, and find a way to retain our heritage, culture and identity in America the nation of immigrants.

