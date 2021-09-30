At the U of I Extension/4-H, you can make friends, have fun, give back, and try new things with the help of caring adults. Whatever your interests or goals, there’s a 4-H experience for you. Attend a workshop to learn something new. Plan service projects to support your community. Build leadership skills to help you succeed in life. Sign up for projects to explore your interests. You make 4-H what you want it to be.

In DuPage County, they offer more than a dozen community clubs and 80 projects for youth to choose from.

In 4-H, young people can learn by doing, have fun, and build important life skills. They:

• Create, build and make things.

• Find meaningful ways to help others and impact their neighbors and community.

• Make friends and experience new social and cultural events.

• Explore careers and try out different interests.

• Develop skills to help them succeed in the classroom and the future.

There are ways to get involved for all young people ages 5 to 18. In DuPage County, their 4-H youth development program is multi-faceted with options like 4-H community clubs, special interest (SPIN) clubs, Cloverbud groups, in-person and virtual workshops, community-wide events, and other youth activities. These opportunities can help youth to feel a sense of belonging, develop independence, practice generosity, and experience mastery.

A 2018 local youth impact study showed:

• 98 percent of 4-H members feel they have talents to share with others

• 95 percent learned to make a difference in their communities.

• 96 percent say they can resolve differences with others in a positive way

• 95 percent feel they are connected to a caring non-parent, adult through 4-H

• 84 percent have gained leadership opportunities

• 94 percent have a plan to reach their goals

Leilah Siegel, 4-H Youth Educator/U of I Extension

