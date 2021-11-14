« Back to Spotlight
November 14, 2021

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation creates opportunities and programs to educate individuals with autism through proven interventions to increase independence, encourage meaningful lifelong pursuits, and enrich the community at large. With two primary programs and pilots to develop best practices, Turning Pointe serves 75 students annually.

The program outcomes measure our ability to help students with autism improve communication, develop socially appropriate behaviors, and increase both independence and employability skills. Students make meaningful progress with appropriate supports from the team of devoted professionals and in partnership with families.

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation recognizes the perseverance of students, honors their unique abilities, and enjoys their varied interests.

You can support Turning Pointe by volunteering, donating, and sharing their story.

Carrie Provenzale, Executive Director

Arnold Cruz, Turning Pointe Father

