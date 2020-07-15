Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is the culmination of the inspired idea of Kim and Randy Wolf in 2007. As parents Kim and Randy believed that with quality interventions children with autism, like their son Jack, could thrive. At 22, their son Jack is proof that their approach worked.

Since their initial idea, Turning Pointe has evolved to offer creative solutions through a team of devoted student-centered professionals providing proven educational and therapeutic interventions to individuals with autism.

Currently operating four programs for students from 9 – 22+ impacted uniquely by their autism. From a therapeutic day school serving middle school through transition services to employment readiness programs for adults, all programs rely on best practice research and work collaboratively with families. Turning Pointe’s Program Outcomes allow for continuous improvement and help students make gains in the areas of independence, communications, socially appropriate behaviors and employability.

With COVID-19, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation had to pivot to meet the needs of their families virtually while ensuring their staff were equiped to provide the appropriate supportive services to clients in the new environment. As the state moved to Phase 4, students are returning to the school in an outside camp-like environment to get prepared for the new school year.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of projects, particularly to work on the outside areas of the school. And, anyone wishing to support the school financially can make a donation or sign up for the annual golf outing.

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is an endorsed Center for Autism accredited by the IBCCES.

