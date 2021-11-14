There’s plenty of fun in the Three Fires Council, BSA! From their resident campsites and state-of-the-art Lodge at Camp Big Timber in Elgin, Illinois, to their summer day camps and year-round Scouting activities – you’re sure to find adventure just around the corner!

The Three Fires Council, of the Boy Scouts of America(BSA), serves nearly 10,000 girls and boys across DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, and portions of Cook & Will Counties. Scouting ranges from 5 years old up through high school and beyond! Between Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, and Exploring, there is a Scouting program for all young people in our area. Scouting goes above and beyond traditional youth activities and teaches Scouts perseverance, leadership, and a variety of outdoor and other life skills. With activities across the entire Chicagoland community throughout the year, Scouting is accessible to everyone! From camping, cooking, water, and shooting sports, there’s something for every young person to enjoy in Scouting.

Camp Big Timber in Elgin provides over 75 acres of the lush landscape for camping and events. Our 3,200 square foot Lodge is also available to rent for any occasion, large or small. Additionally, they hold a number of events open to the public at camp each year including Big Timber Pumpkin Fest, and the Big Timber Brilliance Holiday Light Show!

Check out their website to find Scout units in your area and learn more about all the programs Scouting has to offer in Chicagoland.

