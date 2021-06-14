ThinkFirst National Injury Prevention Foundation was founded in 1986 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS). ThinkFirst’s Mission is to prevent brain, spinal cord and other traumatic injuries through education, research, and advocacy.

ThinkFirst National Office is located just 30 miles west of Chicago, in Naperville. In the United States, there are over 150 ThinkFirst Chapters – including ThinkFirst Navajo– Navajo Nation. In the state of Illinois, there are 12 active chapters presenting ThinkFirst programs. To find a chapter in your area and schedule a program visit: https://thinkfirst.org/chapters. ThinkFirst chapters are usually located at a hospital, health department or rehabilitation facility. Each chapter has a chapter director and a medical director representing the ThinkFirst chapter.

ThinkFirst serves the public by developing and distributing effective injury prevention educational materials. Between 2009-2019 ThinkFirst programs grew from 2 original programs to 8 programs, to offer a wide range of injury prevention programs for use by injury prevention professionals and their ThinkFirst chapter. In the U.S. ThinkFirst averages 6,000 presentations/year to 500,000 attendees.

Programs include:

• ThinkFirst For Kids, grades 1-3

• ThinkFirst For Youth, grades 4-8

• ThinkFirst For Teens, high school, and college

• ThinkFirst About Concussion, youth, and teens

• ThinkFirst to Prevent Falls, for older adults

• ThinkFirst For Baby, for new and expectant parents

• ThinkFirst For Parents of Teen Drivers (new)

• ThinkFirst Child Passenger Safety Parent Class

ThinkFirst provides program materials including scripts, slides, videos, handouts, and evaluation tools. Training and education are supported through initial chapter training, refresher webinars, and the annual ThinkFirst Conference. ThinkFirst provides monthly chapter newsletters, online resources, and the community forum through our learning management system (LMS).

To find out more about ThinkFirst National Injury Prevention Foundation please visit their website.

Amanda Rist, Chapter Development Manager

