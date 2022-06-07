The Summer Place is Naperville’s Community Theatre, entertaining audiences since 1966, with humble beginnings at North Central College, and for the past 30+ years at the Naperville Central High School Auditorium. After the 2019 auditorium renovation and 2 years of COVID, they plan a big return to the stage this summer with The Sound of Music, the perennial favorite. The Summer Place is a not-for-profit entity run by its board of directors and each year it calls on the community for volunteer actors and crew and paid (through honorarium) directorial and design positions. Its mission is to provide a safe space for creative collaboration and learning theatrics, plus provide an affordable live theatre experience for anyone in the community.

The Summer Place 2022 Performances

The hills are alive with the sound of music! The perennial favorite 1959 Broadway Musical, The Sound of Music, is coming to the Naperville Central High School Auditorium in July 2022.

Summer Place will tell you the tale of young novice Maria, called upon by her Mother Abbess to care for the children of the widowed Captain Georg von Trapp. She falls in love with the children while the Captain falls in love with her. But it’s not only a love story; our play is set in Austria in the early days of World War II during the German occupation, and Nazis exert an ever-increasing hold on the life of the von Trapp family, to the point of their plan to escape. It makes for a warm and compelling tale, and they can’t wait to bring it to their stage.

For tickets and information about the weekend performances please visit their website.

