Making music and serving the Naperville community and State of Illinois for more than 30 years, the Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events and functions, and provide fellowship for men of all ages. The Naperville Men’s Glee Club has established a repertoire, capability, reputation, and esprit that continues to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities.

NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community-men’s choruses. While fellowship and fun are key aspects of our mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club has still been active during the pandemic, although they have had to go to much greater lengths to safely sustain their love for singing and camaraderie. Enjoy their latest virtual choir recording of Why We Sing.

For information regarding events and concerts please visit their website.

Admission to the Glee Club is through invitation or audition. Interested singers should attend a rehearsal and schedule (in person) an audition with Artistic Director John Rakes. No special preparation or materials are needed to audition for the Glee Club.

Complete the form on their website to indicate interest in membership and we’ll let you know the rehearsal schedule. Membership Chairman, Mike Ziegler, is available to handle questions regarding membership at (630) 466-7366 or mziegler.nmgc@gmail.com.

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.

Spotlight Guest