Founded in 1922, The Morton Arboretum is a tree-focused botanical garden and research center in Lisle, Illinois that welcomes more than 1.2 million visitors a year. Its 1,700 acres include specialty tree and plant collections, 9 miles of roads and 16 miles of hiking trails, special exhibits, a Children’s Garden, Visitor Center with a store and restaurant, and the Sterling Morton Library.

Over the past century, The Morton Arboretum has made a significant impact for trees and people—studying, planting, and protecting trees, and providing nature-focused educational programs. To commemorate its centennial year, the Arboretum is developing a lush, colorful new feature—The Grand Garden—opening in September 2022. It is also planting more than 1,000 trees throughout the Chicago region as part of the Centennial Tree Planting Initiative, and hosting 100 special events and educational programs through the end of the year. The Arboretum also is extending the popular Human+Nature outdoor art installation to March 2023, with the addition of two new large-scale sculptures and a commemorative centennial sculpture by renowned artist Daniel Popper in June.

For more information, see the website at mortonarb.org.

