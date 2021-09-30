The Merry Tutor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Naperville, IL that provides free tutoring to K-12 students and offers high school students the opportunity to volunteer as tutors. Their organization is completely student-led and student-run, and their concept is simple—students helping students—yet it is so unique.

The Merry Tutor is a drop-in free tutoring organization, so no appointments are necessary. Students can stop by any time during their hours for assistance. No hassles for parents/families with pre-scheduling. They operate on a first-come-first-serve basis. Students should bring the materials they would like to work on so their tutors can more effectively target specific areas of study. Generally, these materials are homework assignments, in-class worksheets, and school textbooks.

They have created an easily replicated system that can be started up in any community. The tutees, the tutors, and the community all benefit from what they have to offer. It is their mission to provide tutees with an approachable learning environment, to offer tutors a way to develop valuable leadership skills, and to support the community with community service events.

The Merry Tutor was founded in 2014 by former Naperville North High School student Jane Boettcher and has since expanded to include an Aurora branch and a Naperville Central High School chapter.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they began offering services online and now they have begun transitioning back in-person as well. They are still keeping their online services available to tutees so that tutees and their families can get tutored wherever is most accessible to them.

Currently, The Merry Tutor Naperville is offering both online and in-person tutoring: Wednesday and Thursday from 4-6 pm online and in-person at The Alive Center Naperville, and Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 pm online and in-person at the Nichols Library.

Any interested high school students may apply to become a tutor. All of their tutors have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and are dedicated to tutoring and volunteering for their communities.

For any students who are not in high school yet that are interested in getting tutored, tutees and parents can go to The Merry Tutor to learn more about their hours and tutoring locations.

Ella Xu, The Merry Tutor Co-President

