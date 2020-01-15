The Driskill Foundation strives to ignite the young people of the Chicagoland and DuPage area to develop and unleash the power of their curiosity and creativity, resulting in healthier minds. They inspire them to live lives filled with meaning, passion, purpose, hope, and a thirst for knowledge through funding innovative educational programs.

Why Curiosity?

As Albert Einstein famously said: “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” Curiosity isn’t just a word to describe a childhood book character or to explain what happened to a cat. Curiosity makes our brains stronger, reinforces, and motivates a mind to learn and can build confidence regardless of age. Curiosity is the key to creating a passionately curious, creative, and confident next generation.

What does The Driskall Foundation do?

Mindful of the serious life challenges currently being faced by young people in the Chicagoland area, The Driskill Foundation seeks to shine a light, pave a path, and help create opportunities that might not otherwise exist for discovery, personal development, and lifelong success. They support programs that ignite curiosity and creativity in STEM and the arts as an avenue to discover their passion and dreams for a brighter tomorrow.

Using funds generously provided by donors, they identify organizations best qualified to turn financial resources into impact programs and initiatives that demonstrate real, measurable results in supporting this mission. The organization strives to be the very best at connecting available resources with opportunities to stimulate curiosity and creativity that will have a real, lasting, positive impact on the mental health of our young people.

