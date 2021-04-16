Teen Parent Connection is a nonprofit agency serving teen parents in DuPage County as they navigate the challenges of both parenthood and adolescence. In addition, we offer school-based pregnancy prevention education programs in both middle schools and high schools to help reduce the risk of teen pregnancy. We are a staff, board, and community dedicated to empowering young families and creating the best possible start for young mothers, young fathers, and their babies.

Led by Jeanne Altendorf-McLennan, a registered nurse who was Prenatal Services Coordinator at Hinsdale Family Medicine Center, a group of dedicated founders established Teen Parent Connection (formerly Greater DuPage MYM) in June 1985. Their purpose was to provide adolescent parents with parenting education, support, and resources to improve the outcomes for young parents and their children. Teen Parent Connection is currently the only agency in DuPage County providing comprehensive programs and services related to teen pregnancy and parenting.

The mission of our organization is “to serve the community through education on the realities and responsibilities of teenage pregnancy and through long-term assistance to adolescent parents for their development of self-esteem, parenting skills, and empowerment towards self-sufficiency.” The primary goal of the organization is to provide services that will prevent child abuse and neglect among this at-risk population.

Programs and Services

Teen Parent Connection offers an array of programs that serve the community through education, empowerment, and support for teenagers and adolescent parents – including Doula, Healthy Families, Young Parent Groups, Parents’ Pantry, and Prevention.

These programs focus on the overarching goals:

SUPPORT: To help meet the challenges of parenting while navigating their own adolescence.

EDUCATION: Educate parents on infant and early child development.

EMPOWERMENT: Increase access to healthcare, education, and resources based on individual need to increase a young family’s self-sufficiency.

PREVENTION: Prevent teen pregnancy and subsequent teen pregnancies in DuPage County

